Alumni Banquet will be this Saturday at St. Edward

St. Edward High School alumni will gather for the school’s 120th annual Alumni Banquet on Saturday, May 27, at 6:30 p.m. in the high school gym.

Honored classes will be those of 1973, 1998 and 2003. Spouses of honored classes are welcome.

After the banquet, the alumni dance will be held 8 p.m. to 12 midnight at the St. Edward Community Center, with music by “Honeytown.”

The dance is open to the public.