BCHC in U.S. ‘top 20’ for second year in a row

Boone County Health Center (BCHC) in Albion has been recognized as one of the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals (CAH) in the United States for the second year in a row.

The National Rural Health Association gives the Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals award annually from a larger set of Top 100 CAHs evaluated and produced by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

This recognition acknowledges dedication to delivering high-quality healthcare services and meeting the unique needs of the rural population. Top 20 winners are the highest-ranked of the Top 100 CAHs. Their designation is based on several performance metrics, including patient outcomes, patient safety, patient satisfaction, financial stability, and quality of care.

“We are honored to be recognized again as one of the nation’s Top 20 Critical Access Hospitals,” said interim President and CEO Kristie Stricklin.

