Beef-A-Rama show this weekend to mark 50th anniversary

Each year on Memorial weekend for the past 49 years, Boone County has hosted a 4-H beef progress show at the fairgrounds.

This year, 2013, will mark the 50th anniversary of that show which began in 1973. The Sanford family played a key role in starting the Beef-A-Rama.

All shows will be inside the Niewohner Arena in the Boone County Ag & Education Center.

The Beef-A-Rama will be held this year Saturday, May 27, starting at 9 a.m.

Other shows this weekend will be:

– Swine-A-Rama, Friday, May 26, starting at 6 p.m.

– Sheep-A-Rama and Goat-A-Rama, Sunday, May 28, starting at 11 a.m.