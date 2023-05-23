Memorial Day services set Monday in area towns

Boone County area towns will be holding services Monday, May 29, in tribute to military service members who gave the supreme sacrifice in times of war.

In Albion, a worship service will be held at 10 a.m. in the UCC Congregational Church, followed by ceremonies at 11 a.m. on the courthouse lawn.

Petersburg American Legion will hold its program at 9 a.m. Monday at the Veterans’ Memorial in the village park.

Newman Grove’s Memorial Day program, conducted by American Legion Post 73, will begin at 10:30 a.m. in Hope Cemetery south of town.

Primrose will have Memorial Day services at 10 a.m. at their local cemeteries.

St. Edward’s Memorial Day ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. in Evergreen Cemetery, and will feature a fly-over by the Nebraska Air Guard.