New kiosk and directory available at St. Edward cemeteries

Visitors to Evergreen and St. Edward Cemeteries, St. Edward, can now use a new kiosk directory to find grave sites.

The electronic screen (inset) with software from Windy Prairie Systems, Inc., along with a large map inside the steel structure, will provide grave locations and much more information when an internet connection is completed.

Kent Cruise, cemetery sexton, has worked four to five years on this project.

Funds for this major improvement were given by the Ljungdahl-Swanson Foundation, the St. Edward community and Cemetery Friends.