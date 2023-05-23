Petersburg Memorial Day service set at Veteran’s Memorial

Petersburg will hold a 9 a.m. Memorial Day program at the Veteran’s Memorial in the Village Park on Monday, May 29.

In case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the American Legion Hall.

Legion Post 334 is in charge of the service. Guest speaker will be Walker Stuhr, representing the Sons of the American Legion, and Dylan Baumgartner, 2022 Boys State delegate.

After the service, special memorial services will also be held at area cemeteries.

Complete Memorial Day program in the May 24 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.