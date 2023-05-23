Roberts cashes gold, Cards secure medals in 2023 State Track/Field competition

Although there were the inevitable disappointments and near misses, overall, Boone Central performances at the 2023 Nebraska State Track/Field Championships successfully capped a terrific Cardinal season.

With a robust 17 competitors vieing in Class B competition Wednesday and Thursday, May 17-18, at Omaha Burke Stadium, Boone athletes garnered five medals, including one Class B gold and a prestigious All-Class Gold.

In the process, Cardinals lowered or tied Boone Central school records, established numerous personal-best times or marks, and pleased Coach Susan Roberts with their efforts and composure.

“We were very happy with the way the kids performed overall,” Roberts praised. “We had several first-time competitors, and they handled themselves very well and gave solid performances. Our experienced kids also performed well and had some strong marks.

“We ended up having six season-best marks and several others that were really close. That’s what we talked to the kids about … just coming in and doing what you have been all season. We knew if they could do that we’d come home with some medals.”

Senior Jackson Roberts was again the driving force for Boone Central in his final Cardinal high school competition. In his specialty event, Roberts used a final lunge at the finish to nip Elkhorn North’s Jacob Horner in the Class B 300 meter hurdles. Roberts’ 37.69 clocking not only won the Class B gold medal, but lowered his Boone Central school standard and earned him the Nebraska All-Class Gold for the second straight season.

Although Roberts, 2022 2nd place medalist in the 110 meter high hurdles, suffered a tough day in the prelims of that event and missed Thursday’s final, the South Dakota State recruit added a 6th place medal in the Class B long jump (21’4¾).

Roberts was joined on the medal stand this season by teammates Jaxon Lipker (3rd in the high jump, 6’4), Claire Primrose (4th in the triple jump, 35’3) and Trent Patzel (8th in the shot put, 52’10).

Further details and complete Cardinal state results in Print & Online editions of Albion News/Boone County Tribune