Shell Creek Valley Days set June 2-4 at Newman Grove

Newman Grove is gearing up for their annual three-day celebration, Shell Creek Valley Days, to be held Friday through Sunday, June 2-4.

Many activities are scheduled throughout the three days, including citywide garage sales Friday and Saturday, and children’s events and fireworks Friday evening.

Saturday evening will feature the extreme bull riding followed by a street dance with “Pioneer Band.”

Sunday’s main event will be the parade downtown at 4 p.m.

Complete schedule for Shell Creek Valley Days in the May 24 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.