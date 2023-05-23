Soldiers, sailors and airmen prominent in Boone County’s history

Soldiers, sailors and airmen who served in the U.S. military have always been prominent in Boone County’s history.

Several of those who served, and some who gave the ultimate sacrifice, are featured in a story by Mary Jane Noble in this week’s Albion News/Boone County Tribune.

Featured are, clockwise from upper left, John Peters (Civil War); Dr. Cass Barnes (former Surgeon General of the Nebraska National Guard); Sgt. William R. Thiem (Vietnam War), and 1st Lt. Jack A. Lightner (Korean War).

Not pictured, but also with their military service noted in the story, are Anton Nepper and Nels Olnes (World War I), and Harold “Pee Wee” Kinzer (World War II).