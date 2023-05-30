Big Alumni Saturday celebration coming up in Albion

Watch for plenty of activities in Albion on Alumni Saturday, June 17.

Activities begin at 8 a.m. with the annual Beer Run starting at the downtown mini-park.

The annual Smoke ‘n Chrome Car Show will be underway downtown starting at 10 a.m. and continuing until 2 p.m.

Alumni school tours are 4 to 5 p.m., social hour begins at 5:30 p.m. in the school gym, followed by the banquet at 6 p.m.

A street dance will begin at 8 p.m. on Fourth Street downtown, with music by “Honeytown.”