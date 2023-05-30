Petersburg Press

Cruise Night, Dance set June 10 in Petersburg

May 30, 2023
FacebookTwitter

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Cruise Night and Dance is set for Saturday, June 10.
Opening event will be the poker run, with check-in at the fire hall at 10 a.m. and the ride starting at 11 a.m. A car show and shine by 14-32 Cruisers will be held in the park from 1 to 4 p.m.
Cruising in Petersburg will be 5 to 8 p.m., and the free will barbecue also starts at 5 p.m. DJ Alan Temme will start playing music at 5 p.m.
The band, “Sinners ‘n Saints” will play for the outdoor dance from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m.