Flyover is special feature of St. Edward ceremonies

St. Edward’s Evergreen Cemetery was again decked out in red, white and blue with hundreds of American Flags to salute the war dead during Memorial Day on Monday, May 29.

Gratitude and honor were the focal points of the Memorial Day ceremonies at St. Edward’s Evergreen Cemetery on Monday morning, May 29.

A special feature was the flyover by a KC-136 Stratotanker based with the Air National Guard in Lincoln.

“Memorial Day honors military personnel who died in the service of their country,” said Pastor Mick Goc of the St. Edward United Methodist Church. “When the need was greatest, they stepped forward and did their duty to defend the freedoms that we enjoy, and to win the same for others.”

