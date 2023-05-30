Sacrifices of veterans cited at Newman Grove ceremony

Guest speaker James Costello reminded his Memorial Day audience that Americans must thank those who served and are serving.

“We must never forget them,” he said. “We can never repay them for their sacrifices.”

Costello, who lives in Bellevue, spoke during Newman Grove’s annual service at Hope Cemetery.

He noted that President Abraham Lincoln, after the Civil War, had promised to take care of military veterans, as well as their widows and orphans.

“We can’t know the depths of their despair unless we feel it ourselves,” said Costello.

