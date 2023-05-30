Shannon Landauer to lead Hastings area development efforts

Shannon Landauer, former director of the Boone County Development Agency, has been hired as executive director of both the Hastings Economic Development Corp. and the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce.

The two organizations’ respective boards of directors announced the hiring of Shannon Landauer earlier this month.

Landauer currently serves as president and CEO of the Iowa Lakes Corridor Development Corp. at Spencer, which is in northwestern Iowa.

She is expected to begin work in Hastings later in the summer after she and her family have moved there.

Landauer began her career in economic development in Nebraska, working for the Boone County Development Agency in Albion.

