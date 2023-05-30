Speaker gives ‘Generation Z’ perspective on Memorial Day

Post 334 Commander Pat Cleveland opened the Petersburg Memorial Day program by thanking those present for taking time to attend the celebration. The flag raising was done by Post 334 members and the Sons of the American Legion. Emma Lordemann sang the National Anthem. Hank Thieman and the American Legion Post 334 Auxiliary led the Pledge of Allegiance.

Speaker for the ceremony was Walker Stuhr, son of Clyde and Connie Stuhr. He is an Eagle Scout, charter member of the Sons of the American Legion and a nationally awarded public speaker with the Doane University Forensics Speaking Program. Presently, he is employed as a mechanical engineer at a manufacturing plant in Hastings.

He presented a Generation Z perspective of Memorial Day. “Doing this authentically would require a lobotomy. But, I’ll give it a try,” he said.

Complete story in the May 31 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.