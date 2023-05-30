St. Edward

St. Edward honors three alumni classes

May 30, 2023
Three alumni classes were honored at the 2023 St. Edward High School Alumni Banquet on May 27.
They were the 50-year class of 1973, the 25-year class of 1998, and the newest graduating class of 2023.
Above, the 50-year graduates (l.-r.) are Mary Jo Reardon Fischer, Rick Schack, Rex Mahoney, Deb Dannelly, Laurel Drog Aden and Rose Rieck.
Other honored class photos in the May 31 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.
Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune Photos • Bella Meyer