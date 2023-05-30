St. Edward honors three alumni classes

Three alumni classes were honored at the 2023 St. Edward High School Alumni Banquet on May 27.

They were the 50-year class of 1973, the 25-year class of 1998, and the newest graduating class of 2023.

Above, the 50-year graduates (l.-r.) are Mary Jo Reardon Fischer, Rick Schack, Rex Mahoney, Deb Dannelly, Laurel Drog Aden and Rose Rieck.

Other honored class photos in the May 31 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.

Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune Photos • Bella Meyer