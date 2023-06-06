Albion pool opens with 190 swimmers on first day

Albion Family Aquatic Center opened Friday, June 1, with total first day attendance of about 190.

Managers are Zachary Reicks, Serena Henry and Camden Moser.

Lifeguards are Natalie Schrad, Miranda McGill, Taryn Stephens, James Erickson, Madison Gompert, Elle Webster, Kaci Wies and Myah Lipker.

Attendants are Julia Nore, Camden Redler, Sienna Borer, Addy Hedlund, Brooklyn Primrose and Sydney Spangler.