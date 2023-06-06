Cardinal Kids Club offers extended summer learning

A hot summer sun beams down as smiling kids sprint to play their favorite game of kickball.

Just as the game finishes up, parents begin pulling into the parking lot. After instructors ask the kids to grab their colorful, cartoon character-covered backpacks, giggling kids walk together toward the exit.

One after the next, they line up to say “goodbye” to their instructors before going home for the afternoon. This is a typical scene of students leaving the Cardinal Kids Club building just north of Boone Central Elementary School.

The Cardinal Kids Club, or CKC, is newly under the direction of Madison Rankin. She has extensive experience working with children and has been a pivotal figure in the development of local youth who attend the CKC program.

The Cardinal Kids Club is a local extended learning program for kids that takes place during the school year from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., and during the summer from 7:45 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

