Carnival Days coming up June 20-21 for Petersburg

Petersburg’s annual Carnival Days will be held Tuesday and Wednesday, June 20-21, featuring the D.C. Lynch carnival.

Flag raising will begin Carnival Days on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at the downtown park. It will be followed by Kid’s Races.

On Wednesday, June 21, a free barbecue sponsored by Great Plains State Bank will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the downtown park, followed by the flag raising at 6 p.m. Fire Department water fights will begin at 6 p.m., followed by kid’s water fights at 7 p.m.