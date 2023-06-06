Debt ceiling bill: Nebraska Senators vote ‘no’, but Congressmen vote ‘yes’

U.S. Senators and Congressmen last week approved an extension of the nation’s debt ceiling, along with budget cuts, that allowed the U.S. to avoid a financial default.

Both of Nebraska’s U.S. Senators, Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts, voted against the bill. However, the bill passed the Senate 63-36, and was signed into law by President Joe Biden. Both Fischer and Ricketts said the bill did not provide sufficient support for national defense.

Nebraska Third District Congressman Adrian Smith voted in favor of the bill, along with First District Congressman Mike Flood and Second District Congressman Don Bacon. The bill passed 314-117 in the House.

