New family entertainment business coming to Albion

Many Albion area residents have been asking about the new business that will be opening in the former hardware store building at Fourth and Main Street.

A new concrete sidewalk and entry were recently installed in front of the building.

Owner Ray Barnes has announced it will be a family friendly entertainment business called “The Nest.” He hopes to open the main floor by mid-summer.

It will include axe throwing lanes and karaoke, along with large screen TVs. Additional activities will also be developed.

Very extensive remodeling continues inside the building.

Ray has family ties to the Albion area.