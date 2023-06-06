Newman Grove alumni gather for luncheon

Newman Grove Alumni Luncheon was held at the Newman Grove High School Cafeteria on Saturday, June 3, with 88 alumni attending.

President Randy Benson was the master of ceremonies. He offered a prayer and led attendees in the Pledge of Allegiance.

The oldest graduates attending were Marvin and Betty Sharp Stone from the class of 1948.

Traveling the farthest to attend was Pat Holcomb from North Carolina, a trip of 1438 miles.

Classes celebrating their 70th, 60th and 50th years were honored.

Complete story by Joan Chilson in the June 7 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.