Thrills, spills and fun at Newman Grove

A big variety of events highlighted the annual Shell Creek Valley Days at Newman Grove last Friday through Sunday, June 2-4.

Among the highlights were the annual Double S Extreme Bull Ride (above) and Mutton Bustin’ for kids (below) on Saturday night.

There were many more events downtown, and at the park and school throughout the three days.

Brief rain showers caused some interruptions on Friday and Saturday evenings, but the events were held on schedule, with excellent participation in most of them.

More stories and photos in the June 7 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.