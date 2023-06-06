Vintage Tea held at St. Edward Library

St. Edward Public Library hosted 45 people at their Victorian Tea held Saturday, May 27, and raised funds to be used for library programs for children and adults.

Several volunteers provided tea sandwiches, tea cakes, Victoria sponge cake, cookies, bars and scones. Volunteers also helped serve.

Above, volunteer Justy Riggs served tea to Virginia Whidden (middle) and daughters Kalie Carfield (right) and Jenna Samuelson (left).