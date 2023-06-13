Albionites asked to complete survey on housing needs

Albion residents are being asked to complete an opinion survey on the community’s housing needs as the city moves forward with the Albion Rural Workforce Housing program.

AEDC and the City of Albion are requesting participation from citizens, the workforce and business owners to assess current housing and types ofhousing most needed in Albion.

The city received approval for a Nebraska Rural Workforce Housing Fund (NRWHF) grant of $1 million, and raised over $500,000 in matching funds to create a revolving housing loan fund.

The survey data will be important in the future, when the city will be calling for applications to use these funds in housing projects.

The survey is available online at https://forms.gle/CMLmBiQ2cgHwM1iv5, and hard copy survey forms will also be available.

Contact Maggie Smith, AEDC economic development and housing program director, for information at 402-395-4453.