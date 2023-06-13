Bella Meyer elected to represent Nebraska at Girls Nation

Bella Meyer, a senior to be at Boone Central, was elected last week to represent Nebraska at Girls Nation to be held July 22-29 in Washington, DC.

Bella and Girls Stater Landry Lehan were elected as Girls Nation Senators during Girls State, June 4-10 in Lincoln.

Bella is the daughter of Rob and Elizabeth Meyer of Albion. She has been involved in many activities throughout high school, including NHS, FFA, Speech, FBLA, SADD, Band, FCCLA, BC Club, Student Council, One Act, 4-H, Culture Club, Book Club and Art Club. In addition, Bella serves on Congress­man Adrian Smith’s Youth Adviso­ry Council.