County board considers possible wage increases, budget impacts

Boone County Commissioners agreed Monday they would like to include employee wage increases in budgeting for the coming fiscal year to make the county more competitive for hiring purposes.

However, they will also be contending with higher costs due to inflation, as well as statutory limits on the county’s tax rate.

Commissioners agreed that wages would go up by $1 per hour on Jan. 1, 2024 with the increase in Nebraska’s minimum wage. Whether there could be a larger increase depends on the budget impact.

Like businesses of all types, the county is dealing with higher costs in many areas due to inflation.

After discussing the current county pay levels, the board decided to have County Clerk Sarah Robinson compute the overall cost increases that would result from hourly pay increases of $1, $1.50 and $2 for the coming year.

These estimates will be considered at the board’s next meeting on Tuesday, June 20.

Veterans Service Officer Post

The commissioners meeting agenda included a discussion of advertising the County Veterans Service Officer position, which is currently vacant. This agenda item was tabled until the June 20 meeting for further consideration.

Tennille Friese, who has served as Veterans Service Officer since November of 2022 was recently terminated from the post.

The board authorized chairman Larry Temme to sign an emergency letter to notify the Department of Veterans Affairs that the position is currently vacant.

