Cruisin’ the Burg was held Saturday

Petersburg Volunteer Fire Department’s annual Cruise Night and Dance was held Saturday, June 10.

Opening event was the poker run, with check-in at the fire hall at 10 a.m. and the ride started at 11 a.m.

The poker run visisted the towns of Burwell, Atkinson, O’Neill and Neligh. There were 28 who participated in the run. Winners were: first-John Eisenmenger of Humphrey, second-David Rasmussen of St. Edward, and third-Jessy Dierks of Elgin.

A car show and shine by 14-32 Cruisers was held in the park from 1 to 4 p.m. 2023 Show and Shine winners were: People’s Choice-Ken Prothman of Atkinson with a 1972 Chevy Nova, and Club’s Choice-Doug Jessen of Neligh with a 1934 Plymouth Coupe. There were around 35 cars in the show.

Cruising in Petersburg was at 5 until 8 p.m., and the free will barbecue also started at 5 p.m.

More photos in the June 14 Petersburg Press, print and e-editions.