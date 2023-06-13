Newman Grove Board discusses co-op plans

Plans for the new activities co-op with St. Edward were discussed by the Newman Grove School Board at their June 12 meeting.

Superintendent Josh Warren reported that junior high football equipment was ordered. More uniforms will be ordered later.

Six NG students plan to go out for junior high football along with one home-schooled student. The home-schooled student is required to have five credit hours of in-school classes to qualify.

St. Edward has eight to 10 students planning to play football.

In volleyball, five Newman Grove students and four St. Edward students are signed up.

The activity policy was discussed with St. Edwards representatives. Eligibility requirements, such as school attendance and grades, should be the same for both schools.

