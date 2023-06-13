St. Edward to provide lunch stop for Tour de Nebraska

St. Edward will be providing lunch stops for the Tour de Nebraska riders coming through town next Wednesday, June 21.

Riders will be on their way from Columbus to Albion on the first leg of their ride.

St. Edward businesses and organizations will be serving lunches, snacks, cold drinks and desserts from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon.

Participating in lunch service will be the St. Edward Explorers at the United Methodist Church; Beaver Valley Senior Center, 308 Beaver Street; The Beaver Pub and Grill, 309 Beaver Street, and the St. Edward Development Co. at 302 Beaver Street.

St. Edward Library will offer a variety of desserts, as well as coffee, tea and lemonade. Werts GW will have smoked meats and cheese snack items available at 214 Beaver Street. C & S Convenience Store, 102 South Third Street, will have rolls, quick snacks, cold drinks and more.

Programs on the history of St. Edward will also be offered at the St. Edward Public Library by Francis Whidden at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m. and 11:30 a.m., or as needed.