Area businesses mark milestones for longevity

Each year, the Albion News/Boone County Tribune publishes the Honor Roll of Businesses in Boone County in the fair edition which is sent to all Boone County residents and area towns. This year they are featured on pages 16-21.

Congratulations to the businesses reaching milestones of years in business:

140 Years: Rae Valley Market in Petersburg; 90 Years: Grosch Irrigation Co. in Albion; 60 Years: Good Samaritan Society-Wolf Memorial Home in Albion and Zabka Service in Petersburg; 50 Years: Cedar Valley Insurance Agency in Petersburg and Cedar Rapids; Cloverlodge Care Center in St. Edward, Speed Services in Albion, Swerczek Enterprises in Cedar Rapids, VanDeWalle & Son, LLC in Cedar Rapids and Werts’ GW in St. Edward; 40 Years: Country Laminates in Albion; 20 Years: Jarecki Lawncare and Greenhouse in Albion; 10 Years: Boone County Title & Escrow, LLC in Albion and Swiatek Collision Center in Albion.