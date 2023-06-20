Carnival Days underway Tuesday, Wednesday

Carnival Days opened in Petersburg Tuesday, June 20, and will continue through Wednesday, June 21.

Wednesday activities will include a free barbecue sponsored by Great Plains State Bank at the downtown park shelter at 5:30 p.m.; Flag Raising and National Anthem at

6 p.m. followd by fire department Water Fights at 6 p.m. and kids Water Fights at 7 p.m.

D.C. Lynch Shows (carnival) starts at 6 p.m.