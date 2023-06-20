Children’s theatre production will be Saturday, June 24

Missoula Children’s Theatre is back in Albion this week, and rehearsals are underway for the production of “Cinderella,” to be presented Saturday, June 24, at the Boone Central Performing Arts Gym.

Kindergarten through 12th grade students have been invited to perform.

Auditions were held Monday, June 19, and about 40 prospective cast members were present. Rehearsals are being held Tuesday through Friday, June 20-23.

Performances are set for 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 24.

Albion Area Arts Council members are admitted free. There is an admission charge for non-members.