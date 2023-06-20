Local students tour Europe as Music Ambassadors

Music students from Boone Central and St. Edward Public Schools are on the adventure of a lifetime.

Seven high school musicians from Boone Central and two from St. Edward High School departed with the Nebraska Ambassadors of Music June 12 and are touring England, France, Switzerland, Germany and Austria.

They have already visited England and France, and were leaving for Switzerland on Monday, June 19, presenting concerts along the way.

Tour members include (l.-r.) sponsor Michele Wright, Jean Cumming, Tanner Bauld, Emery Nolan, Dyanna Buettner, Gracie Baker, Myranda Nelson, Emma Lordemann, Makayla McGill and Riley Lordemann.