Newman Grove Library celebrates 100 years

Newman Grove Public Library celebrated its 100th year during Shell Creek Valley Days on Saturday, June 2.

A crowd of about 150 people gathered at the library to enjoy cupcakes and sno-cones. With the weather being very warm, the sno-cones were a welcomed treat.

Guests registered for the gift baskets, and winners were announced. Each visitor received a pen and bag from the library. The guest toured the library and enjoyed the “Decorate though the Decades” display.

Librarian Kathy Strong expressed appreciation to all those who took part and helped in any way during the event. This included library board members, the Nex Generation 4-H Club, all children who rode on the library’s parade float, and her own family.

Strong also saluted the Nebraska State Historical Society Foundation for the grant they awarded the library to support efforts to make the last 100-year anniversary memorable and encouraged the community to support the library in the future.