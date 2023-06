Petersburg High School Class of 1973 met at the Petersburg Legion on Saturday, June 17, 2023 for their 50th class reunion.

Attending were (back l. to r.) Pat Seier, Duane Seier, Bev (Foss) Seier, Paul Beckman and Randy Simons; (front) Denis Kallhoff, Steve Faust, Jane (Petsche) Faust and Jim Leifeld