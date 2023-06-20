Newman Grove

Tour de Nebraska plans refreshment stop in NG Friday

June 20, 2023
Newman Grove will have a refreshment stop for the Tour de Nebraska riders this Friday, June 23, from 7 to about 9:30 a.m.
Riders will be coming from Albion on the way to Norfolk that day. Newman Grove Community Club is hosting a water and peanut butter and jelly sandwich bar for the group of about 400 riders and support staff in the city park that morning.