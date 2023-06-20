Newman Grove will have a refreshment stop for the Tour de Nebraska riders this Friday, June 23, from 7 to about 9:30 a.m.
Riders will be coming from Albion on the way to Norfolk that day. Newman Grove Community Club is hosting a water and peanut butter and jelly sandwich bar for the group of about 400 riders and support staff in the city park that morning.
Tour de Nebraska plans refreshment stop in NG Friday
Newman Grove will have a refreshment stop for the Tour de Nebraska riders this Friday, June 23, from 7 to about 9:30 a.m.