Open houses set Tuesday, June 27, on Newman Grove comp plan

Two open house sessions are scheduled in Newman Grove for Tuesday, June 27, 10 a.m. to 12 noon, and 4 to 6p.m.

Newman Grove residents and stakeholders are invited to attend one of two open houses centered on reviewing the results of the community’s recent survey and planning for its next stages of growth and development in the next ten years.

Previously, a workshop was originally planned for June 7; however, due to a local funeral, was postponed. This Open House is taking the place of that previously scheduled workshop.

Residents interested in attending are welcome to RSVP ahead of the open house to assist with planning for meeting supplies and light refreshments.

Attendants can RSVP online at newmangrove2033.com or through this QR code:

Residents that cannot attend but are interested in this process are encouraged to also complete this short survey.

The open house will include a presentation of the results from the community wide survey that was made available to Newman Grove residents and stakeholders during the month of May.

A total of 188 individuals responded to the community wide survey. Topics included childcare needs, housing issues, preferences for community projects, and satisfaction with city facilities and services.

This open house is now the next step in the process to update its Comprehensive Development Plan (Plan). The Plan will guide all land use and development decisions over the next ten years. On February 22, 2023 approximately 50 residents attended a model building and community consensus workshop held at the Newman Grove Community Center. Workshop attendees were asked to describe their connection to the community and identify projects needed in Newman Grove to continue to grow and improve by 2033. Themes identified in the workshop were then used to create the community wide survey.

Upon completion of the open house, the consultant team will draft the remainder of the Plan. The Plan update is being created under the direction of FIVE RULE Rural Planning of Kearney. The Plan is scheduled to be presented to the Madison County Joint Planning Commission in July for recommendation and the Newman Grove City Council in August for adoption.