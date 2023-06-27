Albion will have Kiddie Parade, fireworks on July 4th

Albion will have special events for July 4th again this year.

The Kiddie Parade is an annual event, beginning at 10 a.m. on Church Street downtown. Kids are invited to decorate their bikes, riding vehicles or wagons in a patriotic theme, and join the parade.

The two-block route will be from Fifth Street to Third Street, and popsicles will be served at the end in the Gragert’s Market parking lot.

Fireworks will start at dusk at the Albion Country Club. These are sponsored by the Albion Chamber of Commerce and local businesses. Bring your lawn chair to the club and enjoy!