Petersburg Carnival Days last Tuesday and Wednesday, June 20-21, featured children’s foot races and bike races on Tuesday night, and water fights with fire hoses on Wednesday night, with big crowds on hand to enjoy the action.
The D. C. Lynch Carnival rides were the main attraction fter the children’s events,
Carnival Days featured kids’ races, water fights
