Newman Grove blood drive nets 58 units

Newman Grove Red Cross blood drive was held Monday, June 19, at Fellowship Bible Church. A total of 58 blood units were received from 58 donors. Total goal for the drive was 59 units.

First time donor was Kara Wondercheck.

Power Red donors were Bradley Wallin, Elizabeth Williamson, Verdell Nelson, Tedd Kaufman, Charles Borg, John Williamson and Hercules Ortiz-Jara.

