Open house for the new Spelic’s Market & Meats store in Cedar Rapids was held Friday, June 23, and sponsored by Cedar Rapids State Bank.
New owners Connor, l., and Alex Spelic, r., purchased the store in February from former owners Chris and Tom Bethscheider (center).
They have since made several improvements, including a new automated checkout station.
Open house held at Spelic’s Market, Cedar Rapids
