St. Edward Library starts kids summer enrichment June 27

St. Edward Public Library is hosting a kids summer enrichment at the St. Edward Community Center. It started Tuesday, June 27 and will run through Friday, June 30. Each day will begin at 10:30 a.m. and end at 11:30 a.m.

Jerene Kruse will be teaching a variety of around-the-world art projects. On Tuesday, it will be Mexico, Day of the Dead. Wednesday will be Australia, Aboriginal Art. Thursday will be Asia, featuring the Chinese Alphabet, followed by Friday, Africa, African Masks.

The library is inviting kids to come and have fun with these art projects. A snack will be provided.

The summer enrichment is funded in part by grants from Random House Publishers and the Association for Rural and Small Libraries.