Storm hit hard in Petersburg area

Last Saturday, residents were picking up twigs and removing many blown down trees following the 3 a.m. severe wind storm which swept through the area Friday night. There were reports of 75 miles an hour winds driving rain and some hail.

A highline pole was reported down east of town and some damage to rural out buildings. The wind and rain caused many fields of corn to lean badly. Fortunately, there was only minor green snap in most fields. Around Petersburg, there was about 1.60 inches of much needed precipitation. Some areas further from town saw less rain.

Petersburg was without power for several hours.