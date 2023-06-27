Albion Area Arts Council Summer Concert Series opens this Thursday, June 29, with The Wildwoods performing for the second time in Albion.
The Wildwoods (above) are a folk band on a national tour to promote their new album, “Foxfield Saint John,” and will perform from 7pm-9pm at the Venue, downtown on 4th Street. Several vendors will be serving during the concert.
‘Wildwoods’ to open Albion Concert Series Thursday
Albion Area Arts Council Summer Concert Series opens this Thursday, June 29, with The Wildwoods performing for the second time in Albion.