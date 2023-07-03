‘Art Around the World’ event held at St. Edward Library

A large group attended Art Around the World, an art camp hosted by the St. Edward Public Library from June 27-30 at the St. Edward Community Center.

It was led by Jerene Kruse,. The children learned about the cultures of Mexico, Australia, Asia, and Africa.

Books about each region were available for checkout and snacks were provided at the end of each session.

Complete story and more photos in the July 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.