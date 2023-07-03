County Fair evening shows will open with Saturday concert

Final preparations are underway for the 2023 Boone County Fair, which opens on Saturday, July 8, with the theme: “Red, White and Blue – This Fair’s for You!”

Evening entertainment events kick off on Saturday night, July 8, with the country music concert by Dylan Scott, with special guest Ray Fulcher, starting at 8 p.m.

Scott is a multi-platinum recording artist with his hits that include two No. 1 singles on radio (“My Girl” and “Nobody”), as well as Top 5 hit “Hooked.”

Fulcher started as a professional song writer and is now a well-known recording artist. He wrote 21 songs for Luke Combs, and eight of his songs were on the 2020 CMA Album of the Year by Eric Church.

Sunday will also be a big day at the fair. One highlight will be the annual fair parade starting at 1:30 p.m. The parade route can be found on page six of this week’s Albion News/Boone County Tribune.