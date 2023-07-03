County hourly workers get $2 per hour increase

After another discussion at their meeting last Wednesday, Boone County Commissioners acted to grant $2 per hour pay raises for all of the county’s hourly employees with the start of the current monthly pay period on June 22, 2023.

Along with this raise, all county hourly employees will receive a $1 per hour cost of living raise starting Jan. 1, 2024.

With several county positions vacant at present, commissioners agreed the base wage increase could help in attracting employees.

“This would get us in position where we can be competitive (in the job market),” said Commission Chairman Larry Temme.

The hourly pay increase does not apply to elected officials or their deputies, because their wages are set by resolution every four years as required by state law.

However, appointive department heads working on an hourly basis would receive the wage increase.

