Girls State leads to Girls Nation selection for Albion’s Bella Meyer

Bella Meyer, a senior to be at Boone Central High School, had an unexpected honor at Cornhusker Girls State earlier this month in Lincoln.

She was first elected as one of four finalists for the two Senator spots and, at Girls State Graduation, was announced as one of the two Senators who will represent Nebraska in Washington, D.C. at Girls Nation from July 22-29.

Read Bella’s review of Girls State and the Girls Nation election process in the July 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune.