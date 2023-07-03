Newman Grove planning survey results told

Many Newman Grove area residents attended the open house sessions on Tuesday, June 27, to review the community survey results regarding the city’s comprehensive plan.

FIVE RULE Planning of Kearney presented the summary of survey results, and will now complete the community’s comprehensive plan to present it to the Madison County Joint Planning Commission this month.

The survey was answered by over 170 Newman Grove area residents, including 69 percent living within Newman Grove, five percent living within one mile of town and 22 percent living more than one mile from town.

Survey topics included community improvement priorities, child care services, housing development and more.

Details of the survey in the July 5 Albion News/Boone Co. Tribune, print and e-editions.